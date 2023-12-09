Former Old Dominion basketball coach Paul Webb dies at 94

Paul Webb, who guided Old Dominion to the NCAA Tournament four times and the NIT five times in his 10 seasons, has died. He was 94. The university based in Norfolk, Virginia, says Webb died Friday at his home in Virginia Beach surrounded by his four children. He led the Monarchs on a 22-game winning streak in their first season in Division I in 1976-77. Eddie Webb, his oldest son who played for and coached with his father, said his father had been in declining health.

