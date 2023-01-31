Former Notre Dame midfielder Korbin Albert joins PSG women

PARIS (AP) — American midfielder Korbin Albert has signed a contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 after forgoing her remaining eligibility at Notre Dame. The Grayslake, Illinois native was regarded as one of the best midfielders in college soccer. The 19-year-old Albert scored 16 goals last season as a sophomore and helped her team reach the NCAA quarterfinals.

