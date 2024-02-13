Former Norway youth international Mounir Hamoud dies after cardiac arrest at age 39

DRAMMEN, Norway (AP) — Former Norwegian soccer player Mounir Hamoud has died at the age of 39. Norwegian club Strømsgodset says he died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. The club says he died on the morning of the first day of his new job in player development with Strømsgodset. Hamoud was a Moroccan-born forward who spent the final eight seasons of his 15-year playing career at Strømsgodset before retiring in 2019. He played for Norway’s under-18, under-19 and under-21 teams. Hamoud also played club soccer for FC Lyn and Bodø/Glimt in Norway. He made a total of 358 club appearances and scored 28 goals.

