Former Norway youth international Mounir Hamoud dies after cardiac arrest at age 39

By The Associated Press
Norwegian soccer player Mounir Hamoud during the elite series match between Bodø/Glimt and Strømsgodset at the Aspmyra stadium in Bodo, Norway, on June 16, 2019. The Norwegian soccer federation said Tuesday Feb. 13, 2024 that Mounir Hamoud, who played on Norway's youth teams, has died of a cardiac arrest at age 39.(Mats Torbergsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mats Torbergsen]

DRAMMEN, Norway (AP) — Former Norwegian soccer player Mounir Hamoud has died at the age of 39. Norwegian club Strømsgodset says he died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. The club says he died on the morning of the first day of his new job in player development with Strømsgodset. Hamoud was a Moroccan-born forward who spent the final eight seasons of his 15-year playing career at Strømsgodset before retiring in 2019. He played for Norway’s under-18, under-19 and under-21 teams. Hamoud also played club soccer for FC Lyn and Bodø/Glimt in Norway. He made a total of 358 club appearances and scored 28 goals.

