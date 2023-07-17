Former Northwestern football players hire civil rights attorney to investigate hazing

CHICAGO (AP) — Eight former Northwestern football players have retained attorneys following a hazing scandal that led to the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Chicago-based Levin & Perconti personal injury law firm announced they have “uncovered a vast array of incidents of abuse in the Northwestern football program.” They also said more athletes are expected to join the legal action and it will expand beyond Northwestern football to other college athletic programs.

