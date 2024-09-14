Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka announces split from coach Wim Fissette

LONDON (AP) — Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka has announced that she’s no longer working with coach Wim Fissette. Osaka had expressed frustration with her recent results after a second-round exit at the U.S. Open just over two weeks ago. The 26-year-old Osaka won two of her four Grand Slam titles while working with the Belgian coach. Those were the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2021 Australian Open. She’s currently ranked No. 75.

