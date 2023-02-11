Former No 1 Jiyai Shin 2 off lead after Round 3 at Vic Open

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Former No. 1 Jiyai Shin shot a 6-under 66 to trail third-round leader Cassie Porter by two strokes going into the final round of the Vic Open. Porter concluded an otherwise mediocre round with an eagle on the 18th to finish with an even-par 72 and a three-round total of 15-under 202. Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand is level with Shin and also two back after a 69. American Emma Talley shot 71 and was in fourth place, five strokes behind Porter. The women’s and men’s Vic Opens are being played concurrently on the 36-hole layout at 13th Beach Golf Links at Barwon Heads, near Geelong in Australia’s Victoria state. New Zealander Michael Hendry shot 69 and will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the men’s tournament.

