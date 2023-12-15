Former Nice and PSG coach Christophe Galtier stands trial over alleged racism

NICE, France (AP) — Christophe Galtier stood trial on accusations of racism during his time as coach of his former club Nice and said some of the comments he made during that period had been taken out of context or distorted. If found guilty on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination Galtier risks a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of 45,000 euros ($49,000). After the one-day trial in Nice is completed a ruling comes at a later date. Galtier denies accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when in charge of Nice from 2021-22.

