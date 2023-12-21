Former Nice and PSG coach Christophe Galtier is cleared of accusations of racism

NICE, France (AP) — Christophe Galtier has been cleared of accusations of racism after the former Nice and Paris Saint-German coach stood trial on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination. Galtier was acquitted at a court in Nice nearly a week after he appeared at a one-day trial and denied accusations of racism during his time as coach of Nice from 2021-22. His lawyers say the acquittal was “redemption for Christophe.” The 57-year-old Galtier had been accused of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the Nice squad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.