Former NHL fighter Donald Brashear is still playing hockey at 52 and doing it his way

Only seven players in NHL history have fought more more than Donald Brashear. Among those he Brashear started the 2004 brawl between his Philadelphia Flyers and the Ottawa Senators. Twenty years later Brashear is 52 and still playing hockey in his home province of Quebec. Brashear says still being passionate about the sport is what keeps him going. Low-level pro and senior league games also allow the former enforcer to play the way he always wanted to earlier in his life.

