Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies 2 weeks after being hit by a car while crossing street

LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — Former Washington Capitals enforcer Stephen Peat has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44. The NHL Alumni Association announced the death in a statement Thursday Without identifying Peat at the time of the Aug. 30 accident, Langley police said a 44-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car while crossing a road at about 4:15 a.m. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Peat had eight goals, two assists and 234 penalty minutes in 130 NHL games. He fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey.

