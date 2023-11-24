Former New York Mets catcher Ron Hodges dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Hodges, a catcher who spent his entire 12-season major league career with the New York Mets, has died. He was 74. Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz says Hodges died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Selected by the Mets from Appalachian State in the second round of the second phase of the January 1972 amateur draft, Hodges finished with a .240 batting average, 19 homers and 147 RBIs. Hodges had a .342 on-base percentage with 224 walks and 217 strikeouts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.