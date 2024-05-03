Former New York Giants player Aaron Thomas, who caught 35 touchdown passes, dies at 86

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Thomas, one of the most prolific receiving tight ends in the history of the New York Giants, has died following a lengthy illness. He was 86. The Giants said Thomas died April 26 at his home in Corvallis, Oregon. Thomas played 116 regular-season games for the Giants between 1962 and 1970. He ranks 17th in franchise history with 254 receptions, 14th with 4,253 yards and is tied for sixth with 35 touchdown catches. He missed only seven games in his career because of injury.

