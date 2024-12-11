Former New Mexico State player agrees to plea deal in sexual assault case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico State basketball player has agreed to a plea deal in a sexual assault case against teammates that led to the shutdown of the team’s 2022-23 season. Kim Aiken Jr. agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts of false imprisonment and one count of conspiracy to commit false imprisonment. Aiken agreed to testify against another former teammate, Deshawndre Washington, whose trial is set for February. If the deal holds up, Aiken would be sentenced to 4 1/2 years probation. He was originally charged with 11 crimes that carried up to 24 years in prison.

