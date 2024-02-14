Former Netherlands soccer star Quincy Promes has been convicted of complicity in cocaine smuggling

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted former Netherlands soccer star Quincy Promes of complicity in cocaine smuggling and sentenced him in his absence to six years in prison. Amsterdam District Court ruled Wednesday that the 32-year-old Promes was involved in the import and export of hundreds of kilograms (pounds) of cocaine in 2020. Promes is a former player for Ajax and Sevilla. He now plays for Spartak Moscow and lives in the Russian capital. He did not appear at his trial in the Dutch capital. His lawyers told judges he denied the allegations.

