Former Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman retires from soccer

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman has announced the end of his playing career. The 34-year-old Strootman played 46 matches for the Netherlands, scoring three goals. He was without a club after playing with Italian side Genoa last season. He announced his retirement with a brief post on social media. “Careers come to an end. Thank you, football,” he wrote. Strootman played for several Dutch clubs including PSV Eindhoven before he moved abroad to join AS Roma, where he stayed from 2013-18. He also had stints at Marseille and Cagliari.

