Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested in drive-by shooting

By The Associated Press
FILE - Former NBA basketball player Shawn Kemp speaks during the Seattle Kraken's NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle, July 21, 2021. Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, a Pierce County sheriff's official said Thursday, March 9, 2023. Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting. Sheriff spokesman Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ted S. Warren]

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to appear in court Thursday.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked for investigation of felony drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pierce County Superior Court records showed that Kemp, 53, was scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

Kemp owns two cannabis stores in Seattle.

This story has been corrected to delete references to Kemp having been charged with drive-by shooting. Online court records do not reflect that any charges have been filed yet.

