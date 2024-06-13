Former NBA star Luol Deng has steered South Sudan’s basketball journey to Paris Olympics

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
Luol Deng, right, accepts the 18th annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award before the 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

It’s been only 13 years since South Sudan emerged from civil war and became an independent nation. For former NBA star Luol Deng that journey has a parallel connection with his introduction to basketball through fellow Sudanese countryman and former NBA player Manute Bol. That meeting, as well as connections Deng made during time at small New Jersey boarding school, helped steer him and his South Sudan squad on a path to making its Olympic basketball debut in Paris. Deng believes the team, known as “The Bright Stars,” can be a uniting force for a country of 11 million people that’s still finding its way after years of conflict.

