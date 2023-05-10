Former NBA executive pushing to bring baseball to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The man who helped bring professional basketball to central Florida is trying once again to lure a Major League Baseball team to the Orlando area. Former Orlando Magic executive Pat Williams has filed an application with an Orange County, Florida advisory committee that is contemplating how to spend revenue from a tourist-tax collections. Williams on Tuesday unveiled renderings of a proposed domed stadium that he hopes lures the Tampa Bay Rays or another team to the Orlando area. Williams said the proposed stadium would cost $1.7 billion, of which he hopes revenue from the county’s tourist tax can foot $975 million of the cost.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.