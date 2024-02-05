Former MVP Nneka Ogwumike becomes second big free agent to sign with the Seattle Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Former WNBA MVP and eight-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike signed with the Seattle Storm, the second big splash in free agency for the franchise. Ogwumike, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, was the 2016 league MVP and spent the first 12 seasons of her WNBA career playing for Los Angeles. Ogwumike announced last month she would not be returning to the Sparks and ended up signing with one of their Western Conference rivals. Ogwumike, who will turn 34 in July, averaged 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds last season for Los Angeles.

