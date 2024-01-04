Former Montana football coach Don Read, who led team to first national title, dies at age 90

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former University of Montana football coach Don Read has died at the age of 90. Read helped build Montana into a Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse during a decade as its coach and led the team to its first national championship in 1995. Read’s son, Bruce, told the Oregonian that his father died Wednesday. The Grizzlies are set to play for a third national title this weekend. Under Read, Montana never had a losing season, won all 10 of its games against rival Montana State, and posted an 85-36 record.

