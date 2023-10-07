Former MLB pitcher Jim Poole dies of ALS at 57. He gave up winning homer in ’95 World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Former big league reliever Jim Poole has died of complications from ALS at the age of 57. He pitched in the majors for 11 seasons, most notably giving up the deciding homer to Atlanta’s David Justice with Cleveland in the 1995 World Series. Poole played collegiately at Georgia Tech, which announced that Poole died Friday in the Atlanta area surrounded by family. He was diagnosed two years ago with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Poole made it to the majors with the Dodgers in 1990 and pitched predominantly with the Baltimore, Cleveland and San Francisco.

