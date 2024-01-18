Former MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent makes multimillion gift to Yale to endow baseball coach job

Former baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is making a multimillion dollar donation to Yale to endow the baseball coach’s position there in the name of his father. Francis T. Vincent Jr. was baseball commissioner from 1989-92 and is a 1963 graduate of Yale Law School. His father, Francis T. Vincent, was a 1931 graduate of Yale who captained the football and baseball teams. Vincent’s father played baseball at Yale under coach Smoky Joe Wood, who went 3-1 as the Boston Red Sox won the 1912 World Series. He became an official of high school, college and NFL games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.