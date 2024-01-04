Former midfielder Ivan Hašek returns as the Czech Republic coach

PRAGUE (AP) — Former international Ivan Hašek has been appointed as the Czech Republic’s new coach for the European Championship. Hašek has been hired to November 2025 with an option to extend his contract to the 2026 World Cup if the team qualifies. He says, “It’s a great honor for me.” He returns as coach after taking charge for five games in 2009-10. The 60-year-old Hašek replaces Jaroslav Šilhavý, who resigned in November after the final game in Euro 2024 qualifying, a 3-0 victory over Moldova. The result secured an eighth straight qualification for the Euros for the Czechs.

