Former Michigan center Tarris Reed Jr. announces he is transferring to UConn

Former Michigan center Tarris Reed Jr. announced Wednesday that he is transferring to UConn. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds this past season. He entered the transfer portal shortly after Michigan fired head coach Juwan Howard in the wake of an 8-24 campaign. Reed made is decision to commit to the Huskies public Wednesday on social media. His arrival in Storrs follows the announcement by 7-2 sophomore Donovan Clingan last week that he would be leaving Connecticut after helping the team to two straight national titles to enter the NBA draft.

