Former Memphis recruit Mikey Williams commits to UCF 6 weeks after plea deal in gun case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former high school star Mikey Williams has committed to the University of Central Florida just days after entering the transfer portal. He made the announcement via Instagram and one of his attorneys, Randy M. Grossman, confirmed the decision. Williams’ college career has been delayed by gun charges that were resolved via a plea deal. Williams announced Monday he was leaving Memphis after never having played a game for the Tigers. He had been enrolled in online classes at Memphis and was on the roster but didn’t have access to team facilities or activities while his legal case played out in a suburban San Diego courtroom.

