Former Marlins GM Kim Ng hired as senior adviser for Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Kim Ng has been hired as a senior adviser for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, which will launch in 2025. In 2020, the Miami Marlins made her the first female general manager in the four major North American professional sports leagues. She kept the position for three seasons and the Marlins reached the playoffs her final year. Now Ng, who played softball at the University of Chicago, will use her skills to directly uplift women’s sports. Ng spent a combined 21 years in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, and she has three World Series rings. The softball league will provide more options for players while creating a strong domestic presence in the sport during the ramp-up for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

