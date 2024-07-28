Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane joins Serie A newcomer Como

COMO, Italy (AP) — Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has joined Serie A newcomer Como on a free transfer in a two-year deal. The 31-year-old Varane, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, left Old Trafford earlier this summer when his three-year stay drew to a close with the expiry of his contract. Como hired Cesc Fabregas as its head coach earlier in July after the former Spain midfielder helped the club earn promotion last season as an assistant.

