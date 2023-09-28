Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard could be the next Premier League star to join the Saudi Arabian league. The England international is a free agent and is training with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season. Al-Ettifaq is coached by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard and signed England midfielder Jordan Henderson in the offseason. The Saudi league has embarked on a spectacular spending spree this year by luring some of soccer’s biggest stars to the oil-rich kingdom. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have made the move from Europe’s biggest leagues and a slew of other top players have followed suit.

