Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club

By The Associated Press
FILE - England's Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between England and Andorra at Wembley stadium in London, on Sept. 5, 2021. Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard could be the next Premier League star to join the Saudi Arabian league. The England international, who is a free agent, is training with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard could be the next Premier League star to join the Saudi Arabian league. The England international is a free agent and is training with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season. Al-Ettifaq is coached by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard and signed England midfielder Jordan Henderson in the offseason. The Saudi league has embarked on a spectacular spending spree this year by luring some of soccer’s biggest stars to the oil-rich kingdom. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have made the move from Europe’s biggest leagues and a slew of other top players have followed suit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.