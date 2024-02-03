Former Man United midfielder Marouane Fellaini retiring from soccer after 18-year career

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from soccer. The 36-year-old Belgian recently finished a four-year stint at Chinese Club Shandong Taishan and says on Instagram that he is bringing his 18-year playing career to an end. Fellaini made 87 appearances for the Belgium national team and spent 12 years in the Premier League, six each for Everton and Man United after moving from Merseyside to Old Trafford in 2013. Fellaini won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time with United and helped Belgium finish in third place at the 2018 World Cup.

