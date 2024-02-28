Former Man United defender John O’Shea is appointed interim Ireland coach

DUBLIN, Ireland (AP) — Former Manchester United player John O’Shea has been appointed interim head coach of the Ireland national team. The Football Association of Ireland said O’Shea would take charge of the upcoming friendly matches against Belgium and Switzerland in March before a new coach is hired in “early April.” O’Shea made 118 appearances for his country as a player and had been assistant to former coach Stephen Kenny. He also worked with the Under-21s. Kenny left his position in November after failing to qualify for this year’s European Championships.

