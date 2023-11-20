Former Man City defender Benjamin Mendy launches claim against club over unpaid wages

LONDON (AP) — The lawyer of Benjamin Mendy says the former Manchester City defender has launched a claim against the club over unpaid wages. Mendy has cited “unauthorized deductions from wages” after he was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021. Mendy was cleared by a jury of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following a six-month trial. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on two counts leading to a retrial. He was found not guilty of those two counts in July. Nick De Marco confirmed in a statement sent to The Associated Press that he is acting on behalf of Mendy “in a multi-million pound claim for unauthorized deductions from wages.”

