Former Major League pitcher Reyes Moronta dies in a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Major League Baseball pitcher Reyes Moronta has been killed in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic, one of his former team’s has said. The 31-year-old Moronta played for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels over six seasons. Moronta was riding a motorcycle in the Villa Gonzalez community, in the northern part of his home country, on Sunday night when the accident occurred. Dominican team Aguilas Cibaenas says “we profoundly regret the unexpected death of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday.”

