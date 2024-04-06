Former major league pitcher Pat Zachry dies at 71

Pat Zachry, who won a share of the 1976 National League Rookie of the Year for the World Series champion Cincinnati Reds and was traded to the New York Mets the following year for Tom Seaver, has died. He was 71. Zachry died Thursday at son Josh’s home in Austin, Texas, following a lengthy illness, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Saturday. Zachry would have turned 72 on April 24. The Reds held a moment of silence in Zachry’s memory before Friday night’s game against the Mets.

