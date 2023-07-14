Former LSU women’s basketball standout Danielle Ballard fatally struck by car

By The Associated Press
FILE - LSU's Danielle Ballard (32) chases a loose ball in front of South Carolina's A'ja Wilson during an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 12, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. Ballard has died after she was struck by a car in Memphis, Tenn. Police say the 29-year-old Ballard “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to dispatchers early Thursday. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages. (AP Photo/Travis Bell, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Travis Bell]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car.Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m. Authorities have not identified the driver of the vehicle that struck Ballard or provided further details, saying an investigation was ongoing and in its preliminary stages. Ballard, who grew up in Memphis, played guard for LSU from 2012 to 2015. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.