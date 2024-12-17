Former Lone Star high school rivals, Klubnik and Ewers meet again in Clemson-Texas playoff matchup

By JIM VERTUNO The Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik already have a championship history between them. Both hail from Texas, and in January 2021 they were two of the highest-rated junior quarterback recruits in the nation when they met in the Texas Class 6A state championship. Klubnik got the best of Ewers that day, leading Austin Westlake to a 52-34 win over Southlake Carroll. They meet again Saturday when No. 12 seed Clemson and No. 5 seed Texas clash in the first round of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. It’s a return home for Klubnik.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.