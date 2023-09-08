Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari team Al Duhail on loan from Villa

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Philippe Coutinho has joined Qatari team Al Duhail on a season-long loan from Aston Villa. The former Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan playmaker’s move comes after a slew of the sport’s biggest stars have been lured to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative league in recent months. Al Duhail described the Brazil international as a “great asset” after confirming his arrival. The 31-year-old Coutinho was a record signing for Barcelona when joining the Catalan club in deal worth up to 160 million euros (then $192 million) in 2018. But his time at the Nou Camp did not go to plan as injury problems saw him fail to live up to expectations and led to loans at Bayern and Villa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.