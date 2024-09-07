Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies at age 86

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats has died. He was 86. Yeats captained Liverpool to six trophies in the 1960s. Liverpool says Yeats “suffered with Alzheimer’s in recent years” and that he passed away late Friday. He was a 1961 signing from Dundee United and immediately named captain and became a key defender in Liverpool coach Bill Shankly’s teams. Liverpool won the second division in Yeats’ first season and then the first division in 1964 and 1966 plus the FA Cup in 1965. Liverpool says “the thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife Ann all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time.”

