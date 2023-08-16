Former Lions coach Buddy Parker picked as Hall of Fame finalist

Former Detroit Lions coach Buddy Parker has been picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024. Parker was chosen as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors. He will get into the Hall if he is supported by at least 80% of the full Hall of Fame panel of voters next January. Parker had a 107-76-9 record as a head coach for the Cardinals, Lions and Steelers but his greatest success came during his six years at the helm in Detroit where he won back-to-back titles in 1952 and 1953.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.