Former Lions coach Buddy Parker picked as Hall of Fame finalist

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Raymond "Buddy" Parker, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is shown Sept. 2, 1957. Parker, who coached the Detroit Lions to back-to-back NFL titles in the 1950s, was picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024. Parker was announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors after multiple votes were needed from the 12-person committee. Parker had a 107-76-9 record as a head coach for the Cardinals, Lions and Steelers but his greatest success came during his six years at the helm in Detroit. (AP Photo/File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anonymous]

Former Detroit Lions coach Buddy Parker has been picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024. Parker was chosen as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors. He will get into the Hall if he is supported by at least 80% of the full Hall of Fame panel of voters next January. Parker had a 107-76-9 record as a head coach for the Cardinals, Lions and Steelers but his greatest success came during his six years at the helm in Detroit where he won back-to-back titles in 1952 and 1953.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.