Former Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa handed 4-match ban for headbutting a player

By The Associated Press
FILE - Lecce's head coach Roberto D'Aversa reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Lecce at the Stadio Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, on March 3, 2024. D’Aversa head butted Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry following a heated matchup between two teams just above the relegation zone in Serie A on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fabrizio Corradetti]

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Former Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa has been banned for four matches for headbutting a player in an incident that led to him being fired by the Serie A club. D’Aversa knocked Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry over with an apparent headbutt after Sunday’s Serie A loss. D’Aversa apologized for the incident in post-match interviews but also later said on Instagram that it wasn’t a headbutt. But the Italian league’s sports judge says D’Aversa has been given the ban for “having struck an opposition player on the face with a headbutt.”

