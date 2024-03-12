Former Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa handed 4-match ban for headbutting a player

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Former Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa has been banned for four matches for headbutting a player in an incident that led to him being fired by the Serie A club. D’Aversa knocked Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry over with an apparent headbutt after Sunday’s Serie A loss. D’Aversa apologized for the incident in post-match interviews but also later said on Instagram that it wasn’t a headbutt. But the Italian league’s sports judge says D’Aversa has been given the ban for “having struck an opposition player on the face with a headbutt.”

