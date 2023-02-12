Former King Brown has No. 23 retired, statue unveiled

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Brown, who captained the Los Angeles Kings to both of their Stanley Cup titles, had his number 23 retired and had a statue unveiled of him during a ceremony before Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brown played 18 seasons with the Kings before retiring at the end of last season. He holds the franchise record for games played (1,296). He was the 13th overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft and made his debut against Detroit on Oct. 9, 2003. In 2007 he was named the youngest and first American-born captain in franchise history at 23 years old. He was the captain for eight seasons, including when the Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and ’14.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.