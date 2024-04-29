Former Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton agrees to 1-year deal with Eagles, agent says

Former New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million. His agent Alan Herman told The Associated Press the contract is pending a physical. ESPN first reported that Becton plans to join the Eagles, who needed some depth on their offensive line behind left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson. Becton was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Jets out of Louisville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.