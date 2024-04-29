Former Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton agrees to 1-year deal with Eagles, agent says

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
FILE - Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Feb. 28, 2020. Becton has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

Former New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million. His agent Alan Herman told The Associated Press the contract is pending a physical. ESPN first reported that Becton plans to join the Eagles, who needed some depth on their offensive line behind left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson. Becton was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Jets out of Louisville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.