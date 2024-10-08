Former Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew coaches son and gets win in London over NFL Academy team

By KEN MAGUIRE The Associated Press
De La Salle High School coach and former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, left, talks to his son Duece Jones-Drew, a running back ont he team after a football game between the NFL Academy team and De La Salle high school, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LONDON (AP) — Duece Jones-Drew hopes to follow in his dad’s footsteps to reach the NFL someday. On Tuesday, the 16-year-old son of former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew matched one of his dad’s achievements by playing a game in London. Duece’s team got the win — going one better than Maurice when he played at Wembley Stadium in 2013 and 2014. Duece is a sophomore running back at powerhouse De La Salle high school in Concord, California. His team beat the NFL Academy 31-9.

