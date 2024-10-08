Former Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew coaches son and gets win in London over NFL Academy team

LONDON (AP) — Duece Jones-Drew hopes to follow in his dad’s footsteps to reach the NFL someday. On Tuesday, the 16-year-old son of former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew matched one of his dad’s achievements by playing a game in London. Duece’s team got the win — going one better than Maurice when he played at Wembley Stadium in 2013 and 2014. Duece is a sophomore running back at powerhouse De La Salle high school in Concord, California. His team beat the NFL Academy 31-9.

