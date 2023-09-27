Former Italy midfielder Gattuso hired as coach of French club Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Former hard-tackling midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has been hired as coach of French club Marseille. The 45-year-old Italian replaces Spanish coach Marcelino, who stood down last week just a handful of games into his stewardship amid tensions between management and supporters. Marseille announced Gattuso’s arrival on its website Wednesday without giving further details. He previously coached Milan, Napoli and most recently Spanish club Valencia.

