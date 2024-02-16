Former IndyCar regular Marco Andretti forging a new racing path in NASCAR’s ARCA Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Marco Andretti is returning to what’s essentially a full-time racing schedule three years after stepping back from IndyCar. Andretti pieced together a diverse schedule this year that begins with his debut in NASCAR’s entry-level ARCA Series on Friday night at Daytona International Speedway. He had decided to drive only the Indianapolis 500 in 2021 after 15 underwhelming seasons. Andretti has 13 ARCA races planned and seven more in the Truck Series, plus the Indianapolis 500 again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.