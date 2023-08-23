Former Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson moving from Chip Ganassi Racing to Andretti Autosport

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson is leaving Chip Ganassi Racing and moving to Andretti Autosport after this season. Andretti Autosport made the announcement and added Ericsson to a 2024 lineup that features Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood. Ericsson is in the final year of his contract at Ganassi and seemed eager to land a paying ride instead of bringing his only sponsorship to a team. Ericsson has four victories in 77 career IndyCar starts, including last year’s Indy 500 and this year’s season opener. He also finished runner-up at Indy in May.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.