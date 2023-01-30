Former goalkeeper and Marine named VP, GM of Orlando Pride

The Orlando Pride have named former professional goalkeeper and U.S. Marine Haley Carter their vice president of soccer operations and general manager. In the newly created position with the National Women’s Soccer League team, Carter will oversee all soccer operations, including the coaching staff and scouting, player safety and performance. Carter served as an assistant coach for the Afghanistan women’s soccer team and was instrumental in helping those players evacuate the country in 2021 after the Taliban takeover.

