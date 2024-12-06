Former GM Bobby Evans and ex-agent Jeff Berry become special advisers with the San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former general manager Bobby Evans and ex-agent Jeff Berry have joined the San Francisco Giants as special advisers under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey. Evans joined the Giants in 1994 as an administrative assistant and was general manager from April 2015 until he was fired in September 2018. Berry spent 26 years at the Creative Artists Agency and was co-head of CAA Baseball when he left in June. He represented Posey while at the agency.

