Former Giro champion Hindley wins Tour mountain stage to claim yellow jersey as Pogacar loses ground

By The Associated Press
Australia's Jai Hindley crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

The first mountain stage of the Tour de France has produced a new race leader and firmly indicated that defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has the upper hand in his duel with two-time winner Tadej Pogacar. On his Tour de France debut former Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley took the yellow jersey after winning the 162.7-kilometer (100.9-mile) fifth stage that also included a daunting 15.2-kilometer grind up Col de Soudet. Vingegaard made the most of the brutal climb of Marie-Blanque, the third and last ascent of the day, to launch a sharp attack that was left unanswered by Pogacar. Vingegaard moved into second place in the general classification, 47 seconds behind Hindley. Pogacar was sixth overall, 1 minute, 40 seconds back.

