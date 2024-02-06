Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo working out deal to join Patriots’ coaching staff, AP source says

Former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is working out a deal to join the New England Patriots as a senior offensive assistant, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because it had yet to be finalized. The 46-year-old McAdoo last served as Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule in 2022. Joining the staff of new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo will reunite McAdoo with Alex Van Pelt, who was recently hired as New England’s offensive coordinator. McAdoo was the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2012 and 2013 when Van Pelt was the running backs coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.