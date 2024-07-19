Former Germany defender Jérôme Boateng found guilty of causing bodily harm to ex-partner

MUNICH (AP) — Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jérôme Boateng was convicted Friday of causing bodily harm to his former partner and was handed a suspended fine and a warning, as a years-long domestic abuse case came to an end. Judge Susanne Hemmerich, who presided over a retrial that started last month, said Boateng will only have to pay a fine of 200,000 euros ($220,000) if he commits another offense. However, as part of the conditions for the sentence he has to pay 50,000 euros ($55,000) each to two children’s charities. It was the fourth time Boateng went on trial on the same charges of assault against his former partner Sherin Senler. Boateng has always denied the charges.

